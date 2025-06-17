These are not isolated success stories. “In 2024 every grade 12 Ruta Sechaba learner passed matric, with 94% qualifying for university. Two were among Curro's top 10 achievers nationally,” said Mkhize.
While South Africa has increased education spending by 39% between 2008 and 2023, surpassing Unesco benchmarks, millions of pupils still face obstacles.
The World Bank recently highlighted that many grade 4 pupils lack basic reading skills. In underfunded communities, access to quality education remains a struggle.
To highlight the importance of education sponsorship, the foundation is setting up an outdoor classroom at Nelson Mandela Square this month, urging corporate businesses to step in.
Each desk will share a story of a successful scholarship recipient, showing how education transforms lives. One desk will remain empty, a reminder that many bright young minds are still waiting for their chance to shine.
“We urge companies throughout the country to emulate the likes of PSG, Absa, Capitec and Exxaro in sponsoring bright young learners who need nothing more than the chance to show what they can become,” said Mkhize.
“If every JSE-listed company sponsors 100 learners a year we'll create 13,000 new success stories in five years.
According to Mkhize, South Africa's education system is under pressure, with 1.2-million more pupils expected by 2030.
Without investment, many talented pupils will be left behind, but with support they could become South Africa's next generation of leaders, scientists, engineers and artists.
“We see first-hand how a single opportunity can change a child's future,” said Mkhize.
“Education doesn't just help an individual; it has a ripple effect that benefits their families, communities and the economy.”
From classroom to world-class: helping young minds reach their dreams
Image: Supplied
For many young people in South Africa, hard work and talent are not enough. Without financial support their dreams remain out of reach, and that is where the Ruta Sechaba Foundation steps in.
Founded in 2016, the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, meaning “to educate the nation” in Sesotho, has provided more than 3,000 scholarships to high-achieving pupils from low-income households, giving them access to quality education that prepares them for a bright future.
“We believe in the power of education,” said strategic relations executive Natasha Mkhize. “Many of these children face tough circumstances. Some are raised by single parents or grandparents, but when given the right support they thrive.”
This Youth Month the foundation is calling on businesses to support young pupils through its “Classroom to world-class” campaign, ensuring more pupils get a chance to succeed.
The foundation offers two types of scholarships:
Pupils apply, go through tests and pick a Curro school that will best support their growth. The foundation does more than just pay school fees. It also provides mentoring, tutoring and mental health support to help pupils succeed.
Image: Supplied
For pupils such as Matodzi Ndou, this scholarship changed everything.
“Since grade 10, I've had access to high-quality education,” said Ndou, who is in matric and dreams of becoming a professional athlete. “It has given me confidence and tools to reach my goals.”
Some pupils have taken their talents beyond South Africa's borders.
Image: Supplied
Phoebe Mgxaji, now a third-year bachelor of music student at Wits University, remembers the moment that changed her life.
“The moment that stands out most for me is when Natasha Mkhize told my mom the foundation was going to fund my tertiary education. She cried and jumped and did all the things I was too stunned to do,” she said.
Raised by a single mother, Mgxaji was head-girl at Curro Somerset West and represented South Africa at an international science competition in Beijing. She is now carving space for herself in the jazz, gospel and musical theatre scenes.
“This scholarship gave me the opportunity to study towards my bachelor’s degree in music without any worry about the financial implications,” said Mgxaji. “Ruta Sechaba has shown me their investment is not just in my education but in me.”
Another remarkable story is that of Bayanda Walaza, who made headlines for his speed on the track. He matriculated in 2023 from Curro Hazeldean. He also won an Olympic silver medal in Paris as part of South Africa's 4x100m relay team and recently was faster than ever, running a personal best of 9.94 sec that made him the world’s fastest U-20 so far this year.
Image: Oscar Muñoz Badilla
These are not isolated success stories. “In 2024 every grade 12 Ruta Sechaba learner passed matric, with 94% qualifying for university. Two were among Curro's top 10 achievers nationally,” said Mkhize.
