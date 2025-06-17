'Inspect your car regularly': JMPD clamps down on unroadworthy vehicles

“We know a lot of roadworthy checks are not being done on these cars that are not roadworthy, and when there are accidents, a lot of people die. It is an important matter, and I think the department of transport needs to do a lot in this space.”
A vehicle is deemed roadworthy when it complies with the relevant provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and is in a fit condition to be operated on a public road. “This means that all its safety-critical components must be in proper working order,” said Fihla.
He said while there isn't a specific “number of checkpoints” that vehicles must pass, a comprehensive roadworthy inspection covers numerous critical components. These include, but are not limited to:
- Brake pads and discs, handbrake functionality, brake fluid levels, and the ABS system (if equipped). There should be no leaks from the hydraulic system.
- Steering mechanism, shock absorbers, wheel alignment, and no excessive play in steering components.
- All lights (headlights, indicators, brake lights, reverse lights, fog lights), horn functionality, windscreen wipers and washers, and dashboard warning lights. All lights and indicators must be in working order and without water collection in fittings.
- Tyre tread depth (minimum 1.6mm), tyre condition (no bulges, cuts or exposed cords), wheel nuts and rims. The spare wheel must also be in good condition.
- Vehicle frame integrity, rust or damage affecting structural integrity, door functionality (must open freely from inside and outside), seat belts and their anchoring points, and the bonnet and boot must be secure.
- The windscreen must be free of cracks (especially in the driver's line of sight), and all windows designed to open and close must do so easily.
- No fluid leaks (engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid), battery properly secured, and all major filters (oil, air, fuel) must be clean and functioning properly.
- No excessive smoke or noise.
- Mirrors, speedometer and odometer in working order, and proper functioning of central locking.
- Engine number and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) must match those on the registration document, with no signs of tampering.
Should the JMPD issue a discontinuance notice for your vehicle or impound it for being unroadworthy due to multiple defects?
Fihla advised that there is a general process that motorists need to follow to get it back on the road. He said a vehicle owner must have all the identified defects rectified by a qualified mechanic. “This is crucial as the vehicle will need to pass a roadworthy inspection,” he said.
When repairs are completed, you will need to take your vehicle (potentially on a flatbed or tow truck if it cannot be safely driven) to a registered vehicle testing station to obtain a new roadworthy certificate. He said this certificate is proof that your vehicle now meets the safety standards.
“Contact the JMPD or the impoundment facility where your vehicle is being held to ascertain the impoundment fees, storage fees, and any outstanding fines related to the unroadworthy condition of the vehicle. These must be paid in full.”
When you have a valid roadworthy certificate and proof of payment for all applicable fees and fines, you can present these documents to the JMPD's impoundment facility to claim your vehicle.
How to obtain a roadworthy certificate
Fihla recommended that motorists have their vehicles thoroughly inspected by a qualified mechanic to identify and rectify any defects before going to a testing station. “This will increase your chances of passing the roadworthy test on the first attempt,” he said.
You will then need to take your vehicle to a registered public or private vehicle testing station where you will present your vehicle's registration certificate and your identity document (ID) and pay the prescribed fee.
“Fill out the Application for Certification of Roadworthiness form, which is available at the testing station. The vehicle will undergo a comprehensive inspection by a trained and registered technician.”
If your vehicle passes the inspection, a roadworthy certificate will be issued.
TimesLIVE
'Inspect your car regularly': JMPD clamps down on unroadworthy vehicles
Image: Gallo Images
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has urged motorists to regularly inspect their cars and says it will be clamping down on unroadworthy vehicles on the city's roads.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy to prevent impoundment and, more importantly, to ensure the safety of everyone on public roads.
“Our goal is to reduce accidents caused by mechanical failures and enforce compliance with traffic laws,” he said. The JMPD reiterated that a vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads.
CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage said it is important police take action against unroadworthy cars, a problem that has been going on for too long. He said the problem is that there are many illegal vehicle testing centres.
“We have recently exposed a lot of corruption in this space. Our concern is that there isn't a digitised co-ordinated plan by the ministry of transport to address this problem, and therefore, we will always have unroadworthy cars on our roads,” he said.
He added it was good police were now doing these visible checks.
JMPD enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety
“We know a lot of roadworthy checks are not being done on these cars that are not roadworthy, and when there are accidents, a lot of people die. It is an important matter, and I think the department of transport needs to do a lot in this space.”
A vehicle is deemed roadworthy when it complies with the relevant provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and is in a fit condition to be operated on a public road. “This means that all its safety-critical components must be in proper working order,” said Fihla.
He said while there isn't a specific “number of checkpoints” that vehicles must pass, a comprehensive roadworthy inspection covers numerous critical components. These include, but are not limited to:
Should the JMPD issue a discontinuance notice for your vehicle or impound it for being unroadworthy due to multiple defects?
Fihla advised that there is a general process that motorists need to follow to get it back on the road. He said a vehicle owner must have all the identified defects rectified by a qualified mechanic. “This is crucial as the vehicle will need to pass a roadworthy inspection,” he said.
When repairs are completed, you will need to take your vehicle (potentially on a flatbed or tow truck if it cannot be safely driven) to a registered vehicle testing station to obtain a new roadworthy certificate. He said this certificate is proof that your vehicle now meets the safety standards.
“Contact the JMPD or the impoundment facility where your vehicle is being held to ascertain the impoundment fees, storage fees, and any outstanding fines related to the unroadworthy condition of the vehicle. These must be paid in full.”
When you have a valid roadworthy certificate and proof of payment for all applicable fees and fines, you can present these documents to the JMPD's impoundment facility to claim your vehicle.
How to obtain a roadworthy certificate
Fihla recommended that motorists have their vehicles thoroughly inspected by a qualified mechanic to identify and rectify any defects before going to a testing station. “This will increase your chances of passing the roadworthy test on the first attempt,” he said.
You will then need to take your vehicle to a registered public or private vehicle testing station where you will present your vehicle's registration certificate and your identity document (ID) and pay the prescribed fee.
“Fill out the Application for Certification of Roadworthiness form, which is available at the testing station. The vehicle will undergo a comprehensive inspection by a trained and registered technician.”
If your vehicle passes the inspection, a roadworthy certificate will be issued.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Three Mozambicans nabbed with 'stolen' motorcycles in Springs
JMPD clamping down on suburban speedsters
15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district
Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos