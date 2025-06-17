Any vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says.
This includes engine oil leaking, rear brakes, worn-out out tyres, a cracked windscreen and indicators not working.
A vehicle taken off the road by JMPD on Sunday at Joe Slovo Drive in Berea had an engine oil leak, no battery clamp, excessive engine wiring, dysfunctional indicators, worn-out tyres and missing wheel nuts.
TimesLIVE
JMPD is enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety
Image: JMPD
Any vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says.
This includes engine oil leaking, rear brakes, worn-out out tyres, a cracked windscreen and indicators not working.
A vehicle taken off the road by JMPD on Sunday at Joe Slovo Drive in Berea had an engine oil leak, no battery clamp, excessive engine wiring, dysfunctional indicators, worn-out tyres and missing wheel nuts.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JMPD clamping down on suburban speedsters
Inside Joburg’s network of crime-fighting cameras
Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock
A human life for a pothole: the cost of getting a repair job done in Joburg
Cleaning your street? Keep it quiet
What it will take to make Joburg a world-class city
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos