KZN bus and truck crash death toll revised to 10
Image: SUPPLIED
The death toll in the sideswipe accident involving a bus and truck on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night has been revised to 10.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements department initially said there were 12 fatalities but MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed 10 people had died after visiting the accident scene, hospitals and mortuaries on Tuesday morning.
“Reduced visibility in the early hours of the morning and dismembered body parts resulted in miscalculation by RTI and emergency personnel,” he said.
He said an updated report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS confirmed seven men and three women died in the crash. Two more victims are in critical condition in hospital, three others are stable and 33 who were also in the bus have been examined and are mobile.
“I have also inspected the scene of the accident and witnessed a trail of destruction left behind. Innocent lives have been lost and the lives of many families have been altered and turned upside down.”
Both drivers are alive and receiving treatment in hospital.
Image: SUPPLIED
