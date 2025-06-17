South Africa

These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget

17 June 2025 - 11:22 By TimesLive
JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi pledges to make every rand count.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) on Tuesday spelt out where it intends spending a capital injection of R2.8bn over the next three financial years, kicking off with R912.8m for this financial year.

“Every rand allocated will be used efficiently and effectively to make a tangible difference in the lives of Johannesburg residents and road users,” JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi pledged.

Key projects include:

  1. Upgrading high-traffic corridors that link townships to major economic centres to ease congestion and enhance connectivity. The citywide resurfacing programme spans roads linking Kliptown to Eldorado Park, Lord Khanyisile Road, London Road in Alexandra, the M1 and M2 and the Soweto highway.
  2. In the 2025/2026 financial year, R189m will be invested in stormwater expansion in vulnerable areas such as Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Braamfischerville, Protea Glen and Kliptown to enhance flood mitigation. This encompasses the conversion of open drains to underground channels, the rehabilitation of open channels, emergency stormwater repairs and the development of new stormwater catchments.
  3. Ensuring the structural integrity of bridges and culverts. The city has allocated R152m for bridge rehabilitation in the 2025/2026 period in areas including Sjampanje Street bridge, Elias Motsoaledi bridge, Moroka Nancefield Road bridge, FNB Stadium bridge, Lenasia bridge and the New Naledi bridge.
  4. Upgrading traffic signal infrastructure at a cost of R60m for the 2025/2026 period. Priority areas are Winnie Mandela Drive, Hendrik Potgieter Road, Malibongwe Drive, Chris Hani Road, Main Road, Ontdekkers Road, Mooki Road and the Soweto highway.
  5. The upgrading of gravel roads to surfaced standards will continue in previously underserved areas including Kaalfontein, Orange Farm, Tshepisong, Diepsloot and Mayibuye.

