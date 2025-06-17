South Africa

Three Mozambicans nabbed with 'stolen' motorcycles in Springs

17 June 2025 - 21:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police seized these stolen motorcycles which were about to be transported to Mozambique.
Police seized these stolen motorcycles which were about to be transported to Mozambique.
Image: SAPS

Three Mozambicans were arrested in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Monday after they were found with dismantled motorcycles that were allegedly about to be transported to Mozambique. 

One of the motorcycles was reported stolen in Cosmo City, Johannesburg.

“Members of crime intelligence received information about individuals who were in possession of suspected stolen motorcycles in Kingsway location,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The suspects had allegedly dismantled two motorcycles and wrapped them up to later take them to Mozambique.

“Crime intelligence, together with Ekurhuleni district crime prevention members, launched an intelligence-driven operation to intercept the suspects. Upon arrival at the address, two individuals were found covering a silver Linex Yamaha Jet Ski and putting it in a trailer.”

One suspect was apprehended.

Two dismantled motorbikes were found wrapped in black refuse bags and ready to be placed in a white Toyota Hilux that was hooked to the trailer.

Police believe there are more suspects in the syndicate.

The suspects, aged between 32 and 37, are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Inspect your car regularly': JMPD clamps down on unroadworthy vehicles

The Johannesburg metro police department has urged motorists to regularly inspect their cars and says it will be clamping down on unroadworthy ...
News
3 hours ago

'Fast Guns' gangsters get life for shots that killed child on Cape Flats

Two members of the Fast Guns gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Cape Town for a brazen shooting that claimed the life of a ...
News
7 hours ago

JMPD enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety

Any vehicle with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.
News
16 hours ago

JMPD clamping down on suburban speedsters

If you have observed an increase in traffic law infringement fines in lower-speed residential roads in your post or e-mail, specifically for speeds ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  3. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  4. Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended World
  5. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS