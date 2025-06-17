South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in court

17 June 2025 - 10:08 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused are back in the Bloemfontein high court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Are we sure everyone sentenced is actually in prison?

The public deserves to know how deep this rot goes. If systemic, heads must roll — including, if necessary, the minister’s
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

SCA dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s deportation appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful.
News
1 month ago

Thabo Bester approaches ConCourt over which court, civil or criminal, should hear his case

But the substance of complaints regarding his conditions in prison are yet to be considered, let alone decided, by any court
News
2 months ago

Escape-prevention plans put in place after Thabo Bester saga

The department of correctional services is ready to take over the Manguang prison after complying with the remedial actions recommended by the public ...
News
4 months ago

More delays in Thabo Bester case

The trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has suffered yet another delay and the case is expected to return to court on July 21.
News
4 months ago
