Anglicans mourn death of former bishop of KZN Dino Gabriel

The Anglican Church is mourning the death of former bishop of Natal Dino Gabriel at the weekend.
Gabriel died at Netcare Parklands Hospital in Overport on Saturday.
The Italian moved to South Africa in 1987 and over the years endeared himself to many due to his proficiency in isiZulu. In 1992 Gabriel married Nobelungu.
Tensions within the clergy forced Gabriel to resign in 2019 as head of the church before his retirement in September 2020. His retirement came before a synod, a meeting of high-ranking clergymen every three years. At the time Gabriel was reported to say his resignation stemmed from threats, character assassination and racists remarks over his leadership style.
The archbishop of the church, Thabo Makgoba, said the early retirement stemmed from “financial pressures”.
Anglican Diocese of Natal Bishop Nkosinathi Ndwandwe confirmed Gabriel's death on Sunday.
“Please pray for Mrs Nobelungu Gabriel and the family at this time of grief. Our heartfelt condolences to the Gabriel family. May he rise in glory,” said Ndwandwe.
The Denis Hurley Centre in Durban also paid tribute to Gabriel on Saturday. It said Gabriel came to South Africa from Italy as a catholic priest and a Consolata missionary and later became an Anglican bishop in Zululand and then in Natal.
The centre credited Gabriel for his frequent visits, including his most recent in March, where he often conversed with homeless guests in isiZulu.
A memorial will be held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday.
