Cold, wet weather alert for the Cape: safety checklist in case of floods

Authorities have shared a winter safety checklist on how to respond to flooding as the Western and Northern Cape brace for several days of cold and wet weather.
“Very cold conditions with daytime temperatures of 10ºC and below are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa district {Northern Cape] from Wednesday to Saturday,” the SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Wednesday.
“The provincial disaster management centre co-ordinates and supports the district disaster centres and each local municipality in the province knows what is expected during the winter months to keep people safe,” said Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
“Several days of cold and wet weather is predicted for the remainder of this week as well as next week and our disaster and emergency services will monitor this closely.”
Bredell cited the recent drowning of a young woman while trying to cross a low-level water bridge in Slanghoek near Rawsonville, saying it was important to share safety precautions for inclement weather.
The provincial disaster management centre said residents should prepare a household emergency plan on what to do in case of a flood and assemble a “grab-and-go kit” containing:
- important documents such as IDs, passports, birth certificates, policies and clinic cards;
- cellphone recharger;
- essential medication and copies of prescriptions;
- credit cards and money;
- first aid kit; and
- make sure water can drain away from homes and check roofs for leaks.
During heavy rain:
- pay attention to warnings. Listen to the radio or check reputable social media such as Saws or municipality for updates;
- store a supply of drinking water;
- if you live in a flood-prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately;
- if told to evacuate by authorities, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances;
- avoid areas, roads and passes that are subject to sudden flooding;
- avoid damaged live electrical infrastructure;
- do not attempt to walk or drive over a flooded road. Even 15cm of fast-moving floodwater can knock you off your feet and a depth of two feet is enough to float a car. Never try to walk, swim or drive through swift running water; and
- avoid contact with flood water as it can be mixed with sewerage, oil, fuel or dangerous chemicals. Prevent children from playing in and near flood water.
TimesLIVE
Cold, wet weather alert for the Cape: safety checklist in case of floods
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
Authorities have shared a winter safety checklist on how to respond to flooding as the Western and Northern Cape brace for several days of cold and wet weather.
“Very cold conditions with daytime temperatures of 10ºC and below are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa district {Northern Cape] from Wednesday to Saturday,” the SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Wednesday.
“The provincial disaster management centre co-ordinates and supports the district disaster centres and each local municipality in the province knows what is expected during the winter months to keep people safe,” said Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
“Several days of cold and wet weather is predicted for the remainder of this week as well as next week and our disaster and emergency services will monitor this closely.”
Bredell cited the recent drowning of a young woman while trying to cross a low-level water bridge in Slanghoek near Rawsonville, saying it was important to share safety precautions for inclement weather.
The provincial disaster management centre said residents should prepare a household emergency plan on what to do in case of a flood and assemble a “grab-and-go kit” containing:
During heavy rain:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Opportunists try to ‘get their cut’ of humanitarian relief in Eastern Cape
Flood of tears: Granny's horror as 3 grandchildren washed away in deluge
Torrential rain ravages Australian towns, thousands brace for isolation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos