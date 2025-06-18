South Africa

Gauteng health department targets schools, hotspots as measles spreads

18 June 2025 - 15:26 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Parents, guardians and caregivers are being urged to vaccinate children against measles. Stock photo.
Parents, guardians and caregivers are being urged to vaccinate children against measles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng department of health has raised concerns as measles cases continue to rise across the province.

Since the beginning of the year 181 cases of measles have been reported, with most cases found in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

In the past week alone, 15 new cases were recorded: 10 in Tshwane, two in Johannesburg, two in Ekurhuleni and one in the West Rand.

Hotspots in Tshwane include Mamelodi with 35 cases and Winterveld with 10.

“The department has embarked on an aggressive targeted vaccination campaign in schools, with more than 18,000 learners vaccinated to date in more than 15 schools in Mamelodi and 16 schools in Winterveld,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The department is now offering booster vaccines to all age groups, even those who were vaccinated before. This is because some children and adults are still getting sick, showing that many people are not fully protected.

Health officials said too many children are either not fully vaccinated or have never received the measles or rubella vaccine. 

“Immunisation coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccine remains below 75% in both Johannesburg and Tshwane, significantly below the level required to prevent outbreaks,” Modiba said.

In Johannesburg, vaccination teams have focused on high-risk areas like Diepsloot, Midrand, Cosmo City, Hillbrow and Rosettenville. More than 3,500 people have been vaccinated so far, with more campaigns planned at busy places like taxi ranks in Diepsloot and Cosmo City.

In Ekurhuleni, children in Daveyton, Slovo Park, Thembisa and Barcelona are also being vaccinated. So far 560 children have been reached.

The West Rand and Sedibeng have not seen outbreaks yet, but health teams are on alert and ready to act if needed.

A four-week province-wide vaccination drive is being planned to help stop the spread.

Health teams are monitoring Covid’s ‘Nimbus’ variant

Covid vaccines are expected to provide protection against severe illness due to NB.1.8.1 infections and the WHO considers the public health risk of ...
News
1 week ago

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged parents to allow their children to be vaccinated.

“We must close the immunity gap in our communities and prevent further spread of the highly contagious diseases, particularly measles and rubella. Vaccination is simple, safe and is our best protection against harmful diseases. We encourage everyone to support our outreach teams and protect our children’s health,” she said.

Health facilities are isolating people who test positive and vaccinating their close contacts. 

The department continues to monitor the situation and is asking the public to stay alert, get vaccinated and follow health advice to protect themselves and their communities.

So far 16 people have been admitted to hospital in Tshwane with measles, but all have recovered. No deaths have been reported.

People who get measles must stay at home for at least seven days to avoid spreading the virus.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New clinic launched for taxi drivers in Orange Farm

NPO Rhiza Babuyile and the Gauteng health department have launched a new healthcare facility, Mpathy Clinic, in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, tackling ...
News
6 days ago

Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: is it true?

More than half-a-million previously diagnosed people with HIV have started treatment since the end of February, minister says. But can a big jump in ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Why most people in SA can’t get the shingles vaccine

There are two vaccines against shingles, an often painful and debilitating condition caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, but neither are ...
News
3 weeks ago

New monuments to visually represent South Africa’s cancer patients

National Cancer Registry kicks into high gear to drive awareness and recognise sufferers
News
3 weeks ago

New rabies vaccine available in South Africa amid shortage

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed the availability of a new rabies vaccine Chirorab in South Africa as a response to the ...
News
1 month ago

Vulnerable people urged to get vaccine as flu season starts early

South Africa’s influenza season has begun and has arrived earlier than expected, prompting the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to urge ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  4. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It