Gauteng health department targets schools, hotspots as measles spreads
The Gauteng department of health has raised concerns as measles cases continue to rise across the province.
Since the beginning of the year 181 cases of measles have been reported, with most cases found in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
In the past week alone, 15 new cases were recorded: 10 in Tshwane, two in Johannesburg, two in Ekurhuleni and one in the West Rand.
Hotspots in Tshwane include Mamelodi with 35 cases and Winterveld with 10.
“The department has embarked on an aggressive targeted vaccination campaign in schools, with more than 18,000 learners vaccinated to date in more than 15 schools in Mamelodi and 16 schools in Winterveld,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
The department is now offering booster vaccines to all age groups, even those who were vaccinated before. This is because some children and adults are still getting sick, showing that many people are not fully protected.
Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged parents to allow their children to be vaccinated.
“We must close the immunity gap in our communities and prevent further spread of the highly contagious diseases, particularly measles and rubella. Vaccination is simple, safe and is our best protection against harmful diseases. We encourage everyone to support our outreach teams and protect our children’s health,” she said.
Health facilities are isolating people who test positive and vaccinating their close contacts.
The department continues to monitor the situation and is asking the public to stay alert, get vaccinated and follow health advice to protect themselves and their communities.
So far 16 people have been admitted to hospital in Tshwane with measles, but all have recovered. No deaths have been reported.
People who get measles must stay at home for at least seven days to avoid spreading the virus.
