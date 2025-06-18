South Africa

Opportunists try to ‘get their cut’ of humanitarian relief in Eastern Cape

18 June 2025 - 07:14 By TimesLive
Gift of the Givers, with the help of corporate and private donors, brought in a water tanker to assist Eastern Cape flood victims. The team filled water tanks, boilers and main kitchen tanks at the academic hospital in Mthatha.
Image: Gift of the Givers

A Gift of the Givers team helping with flood relief in the Eastern Cape was threatened at the weekend, prompting outrage.

"Extortion is a crime and a moral betrayal when directed at those extending a hand to the helpless. To prey on a crisis to turn pain into profit is merciless," the OR Tambo district municipality said in a statement.

Officials said the humanitarian relief team was providing clean water to flood victims on Saturday when they were threatened.

"The criminals directed them to stop what they were doing in an extortion attempt.

"To learn that such humanity was met with criminal opportunism is not only heartbreaking, but utterly disgusting," the municipality said, adding it has consistently spoken out against the growing scourge of extortion across the district.

"We have reported the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities for urgent investigation and will provide all necessary support to ensure those responsible are held to account."

It urged residents to show "this is not who we are" and offered its support to help protect Gift of the Givers teams while they continue with their relief efforts.

Recent flooding in the Eastern Cape saw 90 fatalities and an estimated 2,686 residents left homeless, who have been accommodated in shelters, according to the Daily Dispatch newspaper. Buildings were damaged and the supply of water and electricity was interrupted.

TimesLIVE

