Police step up efforts to restore safety in Malamulele

In response to a rising wave of violent crimes, police have intensified efforts to restore safety in Malamulele in Limpopo.

The area has experienced a spate of violent crime, including house robberies, rapes and murders.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe on Wednesday said the safety of the community was a top priority and justice would be served in Malamulele.‎ The efforts to combat crime in the area include strengthening the local policing infrastructure.

Hadebe said the Malamulele satellite police station will now operate 24 hours a day. This decision comes after complaints from the community that the station closed its gates early, leading to the inaccessibility of police services during emergencies.

‎” We had to close the gates early to protect our members, as they were facing attacks. But we’ve made improvements, and now the station will serve the community 24 hours,” said Hadebe.

‎The police have also relaunched the community policing forums (CPFs) in high-crime areas and are actively encouraging residents to join the police reservist programmes. This initiative is aimed at increasing patrols and visibility, ensuring that every part of Malamulele receives adequate policing.

During a media briefing held in Malamulele, Hadebe provided an update on the ongoing operations, highlighting the arrest and detention of suspects linked to a series of serious crimes.

“From June 6 until today, the team we have put into place has arrested 65 suspects, including 11 foreign nationals. The team has conducted numerous raids across Malamulele, focusing on areas where crime has escalated,” she said.

‎Hadebe revealed that three suspects have been nabbed after a horrific incident where a local family was attacked, two grade 12 learners were harmed, one‬ was raped and the other was killed last month. The suspects are set to appear in court.

“The team identified three individuals of interest and began monitoring them closely. During this process, we received intelligence that one of the main suspects had fled to Zimbabwe.

“However, last week, we were informed that the suspect had returned from Zimbabwe and was in Sibasa, Thohoyandou. Using this intelligence, the team intensified their efforts. I am pleased to report that, on Saturday, June 14, they conducted a successful operation at a hideout in Makwarela, Thohoyandou.”

She said when the suspects realised they were surrounded, they responded by opening fire. The police returned fire, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded and the other injured.

“The injured suspect was subsequently hospitalised under police guard. The team meticulously pursued a lead on Sunday, June 15, successfully tracking and arresting an additional suspect in Musina”.

Hadebe called on the community to work alongside law enforcement officials, particularly in difficult investigations that involve foreign nationals, which can take longer to resolve.

‎“We are committed to restoring safety and peace in the area and will continue to work tirelessly until the area is fully stabilised,” said Hadebe.

