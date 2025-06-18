South Africa

'Use water wisely': Residents told to conserve water in Gert Sibande

18 June 2025 - 17:59 By Seipati Mothoa
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges the residents of Mpumalanga to use water wisely as dam levels have decreased, particularly in the Gert Sibande district.
The department of water & sanitation (DWS) has warned residents of Mpumalanga to use water wisely as there has been a slight decline in dam levels in the province, especially in the Gert Sibande district.

The latest state of reservoirs report shows an improvement from 100.1% to 100.2% in the level of the Morgenstond dam while the Vygeboom dam remained at 100.3%. 

Grootdraai dam decreased from 100.8% to 100.6% and Nooitgedacht dam dropped from 100.4% to 100.3%. 

Westoe dam decreased from 96.6% to 94.7% and Heyshope dam from 100.5% to 100.4%.

The report added that the Mpumalanga provincial average decreased from 99.7% to 99.5% while the Limpopo-Olifants water management area decreased from 94.9% to 94.8% and the Inkomati-Usuthu water management area decreased from 99.1% to 98.9%.

The department emphasised that South Africa was a water scarce country and water conservation was a priority. 

“A sustainable water supply depends not only on natural resources but also on how responsibly citizens use the available water. It is also crucial to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and to safeguard water sources from pollution”, the department said.

The DWS urged residents of the province to use water responsibly and take proper steps to reduce water consumption.

“Despite the current levels that seem adequate, the preservation of our water resources today is essential to ensure water security for future generations.”

