South Africa

WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated

18 June 2025 - 09:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screengrab from a viral video of a fight involving a man in a vest and a woman wearing a black and red jacket at the Gas Motor Show held at Durban's Suncoast on Saturday
A screengrab from a viral video of a fight involving a man in a vest and a woman wearing a black and red jacket at the Gas Motor Show held at Durban's Suncoast on Saturday
Image: SCREENGRAB

The organisers of the Gas Motor Show held in Durban at the weekend have launched an investigation into a physical altercation between a man and a woman on Saturday.

In a widely circulated video a young woman and man are seen exchanging punches. The woman is first seen on the ground from where she rises and punches the man. The man, in a white vest, returns the punch and she falls to the ground.

Bystanders are seen trying to break up the fight and assist the woman. The man stumbles away. Both appear to be intoxicated.

On Tuesday, the organisers said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the incident that occurred this weekend.

“An internal investigation is under way to determine what transpired and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable. We will provide regular updates on the progress of our internal investigation and any related legal proceedings.

“We believe in complete transparency because we have nothing to hide and our primary concern is ensuring our patrons and guests have a safe, enjoyable experience.”

They said this year's event was classified as medium-risk.

“We take safety matters at our events seriously. In recognition of this commitment, we escalated this year's event to a medium-risk classification, which enabled a substantial metro police and SAPS presence throughout the venue.

“Our event has sold out for three consecutive years and has become one of South Africa's premier entertainment experiences. While we are proud of this achievement, we will never compromise on safety or allow success to overshadow our responsibility to our community.

“We take a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of violence, particularly gender-based violence. The safety and wellbeing of our patrons remains our priority.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Bikers to court after k-word kerfuffle

A violent, ongoing feud between two of South Africa’s biggest motorcycle clubs has degenerated into a racial war, with the MAC’S club finalising a ...
News
3 days ago

KZN education department slams violent incident at Lakehaven Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned a violent incident at Lakehaven Secondary School in Durban, where pupils were involved in a ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Westbury residents attack police with stones, bottles

"The best decision in this instance was to withdraw from the operation."
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  4. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Gerard Butler, HTTYD 2025, How his dog helped him, why he returned, Stoic ...
How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer