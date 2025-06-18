On Tuesday, the organisers said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the incident that occurred this weekend.
“An internal investigation is under way to determine what transpired and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable. We will provide regular updates on the progress of our internal investigation and any related legal proceedings.
“We believe in complete transparency because we have nothing to hide and our primary concern is ensuring our patrons and guests have a safe, enjoyable experience.”
They said this year's event was classified as medium-risk.
“We take safety matters at our events seriously. In recognition of this commitment, we escalated this year's event to a medium-risk classification, which enabled a substantial metro police and SAPS presence throughout the venue.
“Our event has sold out for three consecutive years and has become one of South Africa's premier entertainment experiences. While we are proud of this achievement, we will never compromise on safety or allow success to overshadow our responsibility to our community.
“We take a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of violence, particularly gender-based violence. The safety and wellbeing of our patrons remains our priority.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated
Image: SCREENGRAB
The organisers of the Gas Motor Show held in Durban at the weekend have launched an investigation into a physical altercation between a man and a woman on Saturday.
In a widely circulated video a young woman and man are seen exchanging punches. The woman is first seen on the ground from where she rises and punches the man. The man, in a white vest, returns the punch and she falls to the ground.
Bystanders are seen trying to break up the fight and assist the woman. The man stumbles away. Both appear to be intoxicated.
On Tuesday, the organisers said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the incident that occurred this weekend.
“An internal investigation is under way to determine what transpired and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable. We will provide regular updates on the progress of our internal investigation and any related legal proceedings.
“We believe in complete transparency because we have nothing to hide and our primary concern is ensuring our patrons and guests have a safe, enjoyable experience.”
They said this year's event was classified as medium-risk.
“We take safety matters at our events seriously. In recognition of this commitment, we escalated this year's event to a medium-risk classification, which enabled a substantial metro police and SAPS presence throughout the venue.
“Our event has sold out for three consecutive years and has become one of South Africa's premier entertainment experiences. While we are proud of this achievement, we will never compromise on safety or allow success to overshadow our responsibility to our community.
“We take a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of violence, particularly gender-based violence. The safety and wellbeing of our patrons remains our priority.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Bikers to court after k-word kerfuffle
KZN education department slams violent incident at Lakehaven Secondary School
WATCH | Westbury residents attack police with stones, bottles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos