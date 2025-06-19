South Africa

North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple

19 June 2025 - 09:41
An elderly couple was fatally shot at a Rustenburg shopping centre on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

North West police have arrested two suspects who allegedly shot and fatally wounded an elderly couple at a shopping centre in Rustenburg in a road rage incident on Saturday. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Thursday, facing two counts of murder. The arrests also led to the recovery of a vehicle and a firearm connected to the shooting. 

“The arrest of the two suspects, aged 29 and 41, is a result of crime intelligence work in identifying, locating and tracking the vehicle used to flee from the crime scene,” police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said.

“The vehicle was traced, found and seized at Ndamoyi, Boitekong.”

Upon being questioned by the police, the first suspect conceded that on that day he was travelling in and driving the Kia Rio car identified and he was with his friend, who was the one who allegedly shot the couple before they fled the scene.

Myburgh said he later took the police to Rustenburg East, where his accomplice lived. “The police, upon arrival, found the second person who showed them a pistol. The suspect was placed under arrest and the firearm was seized.”

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said the swift arrests should send a strong message to those who commit crime that the police will track them down and they will have no place to hide.

TimesLIVE

