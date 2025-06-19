South Africa

She's not one of us: SAPS issues cease-and-desist order to cop impersonator

19 June 2025 - 08:03 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Facebook user who calls herself Khosi Thomson has been ordered to refrain from impersonating members of the South African Police Service.
A Facebook user who calls herself Khosi Thomson has been ordered to refrain from impersonating members of the South African Police Service.
Image: SAPS

A Facebook user has been ordered to refrain from impersonating members of the South African Police Service.

It is illegal to falsely represent oneself as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or to use a SAPS uniform, badge, or decoration without authorisation.
It is illegal to falsely represent oneself as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or to use a SAPS uniform, badge, or decoration without authorisation.
Image: SAPS

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a woman who calls herself Khosi Thomson has posted several pictures of herself in various clothing items intended to depict a police uniform.

“The SAPS confirms that the clothing in these pictures is not SAPS issued uniform.

“She also claims that she is a police officer attached to the Johannesburg Central police station. A preliminary investigation has revealed that she is not a member of the service and that she is a civilian.”

Mathe said the police's social media team reached out to Thomson, “by warning her to stop this illegal activity of posing as one of our own members”.

Thomson responded by locking her Facebook profile.

“The SAPS calls on Khosi Thomson to stop posing as a police officer and refrain from using the SAPS insignia.

“Our crime intelligence unit is actively searching for her and an investigation is under way.”

It is illegal to falsely represent oneself as a member of the police or to use a SAPS uniform, badge, or decoration without authorisation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon: Meta

All new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content, social media giant Meta Platforms ...
News
18 hours ago

Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents

South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and ...
News
21 hours ago

'Deeply troubling': Pikitup warns of fake job advertisements

Pikitup has warned the public about fake job advertisements making the rounds on social media platforms and job websites.
News
1 day ago

Incitement of violence online: How law deals with this while shielding free speech

While freedom of speech is a right, incitement of violence is a punishable offence, the South African Human Rights Commission and legal expert Emma ...
News
2 days ago

Adobe brings AI image generation app Firefly to phones, adds partners

Adobe released its first dedicated artificial intelligence smartphone app on Tuesday that includes AI models from the company and partner firms, in a ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains preservation order in illegal mining case South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 June 2025