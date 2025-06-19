South Africa

South Africa's top banks pass first climate stress test but data gaps identified

19 June 2025 - 16:18 By Colleen Goko
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's six systematically important banks passed the central bank's inaugural climate-risk stress test, but the exercise exposed some modelling shortfalls as institutions had not fully embedded climate-risk indicators into their frameworks, a financial stability review showed.
South Africa's six systematically important banks passed the central bank's inaugural climate-risk stress test, but the exercise exposed some modelling shortfalls as institutions had not fully embedded climate-risk indicators into their frameworks, a financial stability review showed.
Image: 123RF/1337swoosh

South Africa's six systematically important banks passed the central bank's inaugural climate-risk stress test, but the exercise exposed some modelling shortfalls as institutions had not fully embedded climate-risk indicators into their frameworks, a financial stability review showed.

The gaps could mask longer-term losses. The review is the central bank's biannual report on the health and resilience of the country's financial system. The latest edition was released on Thursday.

The six banks, Absa, Capitec, FirstRand , Investec, Nedbank and Standard Bank, used climate-scenario frameworks from the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) to model potential losses on their climate-sensitive loans.

The NGFS is a global coalition of central banks and supervisors. About one-third of bank books sit in the most exposed sectors to climate change, namely real estate, household lending and transport.

“There were different challenges in each organisation so it's hard to make broad-based recommendations,” said Vafa Anvari, divisional head of macro financial vulnerabilities in the financial stability department of the central bank.

“We were working with the six largest banks on how they intended to close these gaps and we were quite comfortable with what they indicated they will be doing in the next couple of years.

"(Since) this was the first exercise of its kind in South Africa, you expect to shake the trees and see what falls out and in that context it was very illuminating.”

Earlier this month torrential rains and gale-force winds inundated the Eastern Cape, triggering property and business-interruption claims.

Reuters

READ MORE

Africa can help shape a resilient global financial future

South Africa’s 2025 G20 presidency is a rare opportunity to amplify the African voice and position the Global South as a meaningful partner in ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Reserve Bank 'must deal with climate risks'

Deputy governor says COP30 meeting in Brazil will be crucial for world's response to climate change.
Business Times
1 week ago

Armed with water tests, SA students tackle eco-anxiety

A short walk from their university classes, four students traded textbooks for gumboots as they collected and analysed water samples from the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  5. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS