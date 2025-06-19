South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trail continues in Pretoria high court

19 June 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The high court in Pretoria is on Thursday hearing feedback on the dental examination of accused No 3 Mthobisi Mncube in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Mncube and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has cost taxpayers millions: experts

More than three years after the trial of five men accused of the soccer star's 2014 murder kicked off, the legal bills keep mounting — with no end in ...
News
1 day ago

Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from Meyiwa murder trial

Recusal would mean the trial would have to start afresh for the third time
News
1 day ago

‘If you haven’t been in the child’s life for many years, you are no longer the father’: Kelly Khumalo to absent dads

"My husband and I will father and mother our children. You will be the uncle."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure

There’s a growing tendency among certain lawyers to disrespect judges. It’s a disturbing development that should be nipped in the bud, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains preservation order in illegal mining case South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 June 2025