Courtesy of SABC News
The high court in Pretoria is on Thursday hearing feedback on the dental examination of accused No 3 Mthobisi Mncube in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Mncube and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trail continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
The high court in Pretoria is on Thursday hearing feedback on the dental examination of accused No 3 Mthobisi Mncube in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Mncube and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has cost taxpayers millions: experts
Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from Meyiwa murder trial
‘If you haven’t been in the child’s life for many years, you are no longer the father’: Kelly Khumalo to absent dads
No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos