A fifth accused joined four men who have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli when they appeared in the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court on Friday.
“Four of the accused, Father Samuel Mogowe, Lucky Sikhosana, David Madisha and Sello Skhalo Uoane, previously abandoned their bail applications. They have now been joined by Thabang Isaac Hlophe, who is the fifth accused in the matter,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
All five are facing two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder. The accused were arrested separately during an intelligence-driven operation by the police.
“Today’s court appearance was for the formal joinder of Hlophe to the matter and a possible bail application on his behalf. However, the application did not proceed as Hlophe opted to appoint a private attorney to represent him,” Nyuswa said.
Ndlovu and Mdluli were last seen on February 18 and were reported missing shortly thereafter. Their remains were discovered three months later in Rust de Winter, along the Limpopo-Gauteng border.
DNA analysis confirmed the identities of the deceased. The accused have all been remanded.
The case was postponed until July 4 to allow Hlophe to secure legal representation.
TimesLIVE
Case of five men accused of murdering Aserie Ndlovu, partner postponed
Image: Supplied
A fifth accused joined four men who have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli when they appeared in the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court on Friday.
“Four of the accused, Father Samuel Mogowe, Lucky Sikhosana, David Madisha and Sello Skhalo Uoane, previously abandoned their bail applications. They have now been joined by Thabang Isaac Hlophe, who is the fifth accused in the matter,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
All five are facing two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder. The accused were arrested separately during an intelligence-driven operation by the police.
“Today’s court appearance was for the formal joinder of Hlophe to the matter and a possible bail application on his behalf. However, the application did not proceed as Hlophe opted to appoint a private attorney to represent him,” Nyuswa said.
Ndlovu and Mdluli were last seen on February 18 and were reported missing shortly thereafter. Their remains were discovered three months later in Rust de Winter, along the Limpopo-Gauteng border.
DNA analysis confirmed the identities of the deceased. The accused have all been remanded.
The case was postponed until July 4 to allow Hlophe to secure legal representation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
DNA analysis confirms remains are of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner
Murder charges added against suspects in case of kidnapped journalist and partner
Suspect in killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu had his parole revoked twice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos