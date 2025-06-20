South Africa

Case of five men accused of murdering Aserie Ndlovu, partner postponed

20 June 2025 - 21:00 By TimesLIVE
Zodwa Mdhluli and journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

A fifth accused joined four men who have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli when they appeared in the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court on Friday.

“Four of the accused, Father Samuel Mogowe, Lucky Sikhosana, David Madisha and Sello Skhalo Uoane, previously abandoned their bail applications. They have now been joined by Thabang Isaac Hlophe, who is the fifth accused in the matter,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

All five are facing two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder. The accused were arrested separately during an intelligence-driven operation by the police.

“Today’s court appearance was for the formal joinder of Hlophe to the matter and a possible bail application on his behalf. However, the application did not proceed as Hlophe opted to appoint a private attorney to represent him,” Nyuswa said.

Ndlovu and Mdluli were last seen on February 18 and were reported missing shortly thereafter. Their remains were discovered three months later in Rust de Winter, along the Limpopo-Gauteng border.

DNA analysis confirmed the identities of the deceased. The accused have all been remanded.

The case was postponed until July 4 to allow Hlophe to secure legal representation.

TimesLIVE

DNA analysis confirms remains are of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

DNA analysis of human remains found in Rust De Winter in Limpopo on May 8 has positively linked them to those of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu ...
News
2 weeks ago

Murder charges added against suspects in case of kidnapped journalist and partner

The state has added murder charges against the suspects in the case of kidnapped journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
News
1 month ago

Suspect in killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu had his parole revoked twice

One of the eight suspects arrested for the murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli had his parole revoked twice before his ...
News
1 month ago
