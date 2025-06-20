South Africa

Guardian of mentally challenged woman jailed for insurance murder

20 June 2025 - 08:07 By TimesLIVE
Mboneleli Msila, the victim's guardian since the age of 11, was the mastermind of her murder.
Image: SAPS

The gun murder of a vulnerable mentally challenged woman from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has led to the lengthy incarceration of four men involved in an insurance claims plot.

The mastermind behind the killing of Nomdundu Mafani, 23, was identified as Mboneleli Msila, her guardian since the age of 11.

It was revealed he took out several insurance policies on her life at financial institutions worth R600,000. He hired his three accomplices, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshemese and Lungisile Lucas, to help him carry out the scheme.

Sentencing was handed down in the High Court sitting in Knysna on Thursday.

Msila, 57, and Tshemese, 35, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and the same for conspiracy to commit murder.

Lucas, 41, and Jack, 25, were jailed for 17 years.

Garden Route district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana thanked senior state advocate John Reyneveld and Sgt Mphumezi Mlenze for the convictions.
Image: SAPS

