KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners

Premier Thami Ntuli vows to continue clampdown on businesses flouting laws

20 June 2025 - 13:53 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Dozens of undocumented foreign nationals who work at a logistics company were arrested together with the owner during a raid by police and government officials in Durban on Friday
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has vowed to continue a clampdown on businesses that flout labour laws by employing undocumented foreigners.

He was speaking after a raid at Westmead Mining, a Durban-based logistics company where law enforcement officials arrested several workers without documentation.

“We will not tolerate the employment of undocumented nationals or anyone employed without due processes. It must be legal, “ said Ntuli.

The visit follows an outcry from local drivers who complain undocumented workers accept lower wages, he said.

An informer put the number of truck drivers working at the company at 85, said Ntuli. The owner was arrested

More than 135 people were arrested in a crackdown by police for a wide range of crimes in the past two days, he said.

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Foreign nationals are more than just a community; they’re economic citizens

The emergence of the country’s 10th ‘province’ holds immense potential that has yet to be tapped deliberately, writes Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“Some have criminal cases. Apart from going through a process of deportation, they will have to face the charges first.”

South Africans cannot go to any country without valid papers, he said.

“It's unfortunate some business leaders in KwaZulu-Natal employ undocumented workers. This has a bearing on the growth of our economy and the rate of employment.”

On Wednesday a similar operation was conducted in Hammarsdale, where 100 illegal foreign nationals were arrested, while 20 were arrested in Chatsworth on Thursday.

Last month provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi together with department of labour and home affairs officials raided a KwaDukuza textile factory said to be employing more than 300 undocumented workers.

“There 179 were arrested and it was later discovered 158 did not have the permits to be in the country,” said Ntuli.

The owner of the factory was arrested and charged for violating immigration and labour laws.

Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn

Provisions in the national labour migration policy white paper for quotas limiting the hiring of foreigners in certain businesses and sectors are ...
Business Times
5 days ago

The company, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, was a supplier to reputable retail clothing outlets, he said, adding that the move was aimed at protecting the provincial economy.

The clampdown comes a day after the unveiling of the Sibaya coastal precinct which has a potential of unlocking employment prospects. The massive project is worth of R6bn and has the potential of creating 70,000 jobs in five years.

“The investment can even see the employment of 5,000 people in two months' time. If we cannot be closer to the investment, you will find undocumented workers being beneficiaries. We need to send a strong messages to our people.”

Ntuli said he is planning to meet with organised business to drive home the message of creating employment opportunities for locals.

“They must know  when they continue employing undocumented foreigners they face the possibility of being arrested.”

