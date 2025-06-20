A “family friend” who raped a seven‑year‑old boy while the child's father was sleeping in the next room has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Wonderboy Liberty Mncina, 40, was sentenced by the Ermelo regional court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.
The boy was asleep at home with his father when Mncina knocked on the door, asking to spend the night at 4am on July 7 2023.
“The victim’s father agreed to let him sleep over and share the child’s room while he slept in another room. It was alleged the accused, who appeared under the influence of alcohol, forcefully undressed the victim, raped him and muffled his cries with a cushion.” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.
The boy reported the incident to his father at around 8am in the morning.
The father confronted Mncina but he denied the allegations.
“The victim was taken to the nearest clinic, where medical staff confirmed sexual assault through a forensic examination. The suspect was traced and arrested on July 17 2023 and charged with rape,” Ndubane said.
“The investigation officer successfully opposed bail when the accused attended court while in custody. The prosecutor secured a conviction based on strong circumstantial evidence and the credible testimony of the victim.”
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga man sentenced to life in prison for raping seven‑year‑old boy
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
