South Africa

Mpumalanga man sentenced to life in prison for raping seven‑year‑old boy

20 June 2025 - 12:43 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wonderboy Liberty Mncina, 40, was sentenced to life in prison for raping a seven‑year‑old boy. Stock photo.
Wonderboy Liberty Mncina, 40, was sentenced to life in prison for raping a seven‑year‑old boy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A “family friend” who raped a seven‑year‑old boy while the child's father was sleeping in the next room has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Wonderboy Liberty Mncina, 40, was sentenced by the Ermelo regional court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The boy was asleep at home with his father when Mncina knocked on the door, asking to spend the night at 4am on July 7 2023.

“The victim’s father agreed to let him sleep over and share the child’s room while he slept in another room. It was alleged the accused, who appeared under the influence of alcohol, forcefully undressed the victim, raped him and muffled his cries with a cushion.” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane. 

The boy reported the incident to his father at around 8am in the morning.

The father confronted Mncina but he denied the allegations.

“The victim was taken to the nearest clinic, where medical staff confirmed sexual assault through a forensic examination. The suspect was traced and arrested on July 17 2023 and charged with rape,” Ndubane said.

“The investigation officer successfully opposed bail when the accused attended court while in custody. The prosecutor secured a conviction based on strong circumstantial evidence and the credible testimony of the victim.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Uncle sentenced to life in prison for rape he committed 13 years ago

The Bloemfontein regional court has sentenced a 51-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece in January 2012.
News
6 days ago

School transport driver sentenced to life for raping a 16-year-old pupil

Almost five years after raping a 16-year old pupil, the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday sentenced Retshidisitsoe Moletsane, 39, a scholar ...
News
1 week ago

Father jailed for using biological children in pornography to make money

An unemployed father who used his minor daughters and infant son to create child pornography for financial gain in the Cape winelands has been ...
News
1 week ago

She had dreams: family of girl whose mutilated body was found in veld

Likhona Fose, 14, had dreams to change her family for the better when she grew up, but that was all shattered when her mutilated body was found in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS