North West police are investigating three cases of statutory rape after being alerted to the pregnancies of three girls aged 14, 15 and 16.
The girls visited a clinic unaccompanied by their parents, which raised suspicion and concerns from health professionals about possible breaches of duty of care by their guardians, police said.
The Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act broadens the crime of rape and prohibits acts of consensual sexual violation in some cases as statutory sexual assault.
A preliminary investigation revealed all three girls have been involved in consensual intimate relationships and unprotected sex with their boyfriends that led to all three falling pregnant.
A police spokesperson said: "The 14-year-old was impregnated by a 17-year-old, the 16-year-old by an 18-year-old and the age of the 15-year-old girl’s boyfriend is yet to be verified.
"The case dockets will be referred to the public prosecutor for decisions."
Three underage girls pregnant: Statutory rape under investigation
Image: Esa Alexander
