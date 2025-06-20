South Africa

Two youths, 19, arrested in connection with Pretoria pupil’s fatal stabbing

20 June 2025 - 11:31 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The entrance to Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, Pretoria East, where a pupil was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.
The entrance to Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, Pretoria East, where a pupil was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.
Image: School Facebook page

Two youths aged 19 were arrested after a grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the youths are expected to appear before the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Friday facing a charge of murder.

The family of Lethabo Mokonyane, also 19, told Sowetan newspaper they believed he had allegedly been targeted by the matric pupil and his friend because of a dispute earlier this year.

There is a shortage of chairs at the school and Mokonyane prevented the grade 12 pupil from taking one, using a pair of scissors to deter him, according to the report. The families were called in for mediation, and thought the issue was resolved. 

The Gauteng education department said the alleged culprit bunked school that day and arrived at the premises as pupils were boarding scholar transport vehicles. He and his friend allegedly accosted the victim outside the school yard.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said a team of psychologists and the department's school safety unit had been deployed to the school to provide trauma counselling while strengthening safety interventions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Our children are being shot at': SGB forum demands education department's intervention in Eldos

Gangsterism in the area has spiralled out of control this year
News
9 months ago

EDITORIAL | Spirit of 1976 must catalyse future change

Today's youth are not only left to fend for themselves but most of them have been reduced to mere statistics of unemployment and poverty
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Western Cape gangs recruit 12-year-olds, fuelling rise in child murders

This is driving up the rate of child murders in the province, according to a Western Cape Gang Monitor report released by the Global Initiative ...
News
2 weeks ago

Probe into attempted murder of Sandringham teacher leads to 8 arrests

The Gauteng organised crime investigation unit has made a breakthrough in the investigation into the attack on a Sandringham deputy principal, who ...
News
3 weeks ago

Soweto community calls for visible policing to curb schoolboy gangsters

A Soweto community says a gang of youths called the Amapantsulas is committing robberies at knife point.
News
4 weeks ago

Pupil stabbed in 'gang-related violence' at Orange Farm schools

A grade 11 pupil from Vulanindlela Secondary School in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, was stabbed and rushed to a clinic during alleged gang ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS