UJ ranked best university in sustainable development in Africa

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been ranked as the best university in sustainable development in Africa and 23rd in the world.
This is according to the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ratings, which assess universities against the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Western Sydney University in Australia was ranked number one in the world for four consecutive years, followed by Manchester University. The University of Pretoria came in at number 63 in the world.
UJ is now ranked among the top 30 universities in the world out of 2,318 institutions evaluated.
It ranked in the global top 100 for ten SDGs, with three in the top 10. This includes ranking number two in the world for SDG 1 (no poverty); number four for SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth); and number four for SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).
UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi said this was a testament to the university's commitment to reimagining higher education as a driver of change.
“These results not only underscore UJ’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development, equity and impactful partnerships but also highlight the university’s growing influence in tackling global challenges through research, teaching and community engagement,” Mpedi said.
“Our ranking reflects the focused efforts driven by our strategic plan 2035, which is built on three key pillars: societal impact and sustainability, global footprint and partnerships, and technology for the future. These pillars guide our trajectory over the next decade and underpin our dedication to creating a more just, equitable and sustainable future for all.”
In a separate global ranking, the university was named the third best university in South Africa after the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).
“Together, the two results signal UJ’s rising reputation and consistent excellence across multiple global performance metrics.”
TimesLIVE
UJ ranked best university in sustainable development in Africa
Image: 123RF/leolintang
TimesLIVE
