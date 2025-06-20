South Africa

Volley of gunshots kills Walter Sisulu University staff member

20 June 2025 - 07:39 By TimesLIVE
The victim sustained many gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position of a vehicle. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ Iurii Konoval

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member was found dead inside his car on Thursday night.

He was found at about 5.40pm near the Nkululekweni entrance gate adjacent to the N2 on the WSU Mthatha campus.

A police spokesperson said: "Police discovered the victim deceased inside a stationary vehicle. Preliminary forensic analysis confirms the victim sustained many gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position. The motive remains unknown."

An investigation is under way.

