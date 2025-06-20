The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
State witness Sgt Moses Mabasa is testifying in another matter.
Mabasa was expected to return to the witness stand after a pause in cross-examination by defence lawyer advocate Charles Mnisi.
The cross-examination was previously halted to allow accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, to undergo a dental examination.
While the dental report is available, it will only be introduced into the court record once Mabasa resumes his testimony.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
