South Africa

Two soldiers stabbed to death at Mpumalanga base after altercation

21 June 2025 - 11:18
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members at Macadamia military base in Mpumalanga resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues.
Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members at Macadamia military base in Mpumalanga resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues.
Image: Stock

Two soldiers were stabbed to death during the early hours of Saturday at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, allegedly after a confrontation with a colleague.

Rear-Adm Prince Tshabalala, confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE on Saturday.

“The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms that an unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga,” Tshabalala said.

“Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues.”

It is understood by TimesLIVE that the attacker then attempted to take his own life with the knife but did not succeed.

The SANDF, in conjunction with the SA Police Service (SAPS), has launched a full investigation into the matter.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of ongoing inquiry, and further details will be communicated once officially verified. The SANDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased members. This is a deeply painful moment for the organisation and the military community at large,” Tshabalala said.

The SANDF appealed to the public and media to allow the investigative processes to unfold without speculation, and to respect the dignity and privacy of the affected families during this difficult time.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two youths, 19, arrested in connection with Pretoria pupil’s fatal stabbing

Two youths aged 19 were arrested after a grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria ...
News
1 day ago

Suspended sentence for man who stabbed teen over a cigarette

Stabbing a teenager during an argument about a cigarette in Victoria West has earned a 34-year-old man a suspended prison sentence in the Northern ...
News
1 week ago

Student jailed for life over fatal stabbing of girlfriend in George

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the George regional court for stabbing a Nelson Mandela University student to death in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Inside Houghton property where 90 undocumented migrants were found South Africa
  3. Volley of gunshots kills Walter Sisulu University staff member South Africa
  4. Gupta family's Saxonwold compound to be sold at auction South Africa
  5. KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners South Africa

Latest Videos

DJ Sabby ft Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba & Khalipha - Shelele
Congo conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy | Reuters