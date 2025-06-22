South Africa

RECORDED | EFF holds funeral service for KZN bus crash victims

22 June 2025 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for the 10 victims of the bus and truck collision on the R34 road near Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night takes place in Vryheid.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to deliver the keynote address.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally

After a head-on collision, a truck struck the side of a bus, a preliminary crash report indicates.
News
5 days ago

KZN bus and truck crash death toll revised to 10

The death toll in the sideswipe accident involving a bus and truck on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night has been revised to 10.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban

EFF leader Julius Malema leads Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
Politics
6 days ago
