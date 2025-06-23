Ten more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the 10 suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit in Johannesburg.
“They are all SANDF members and face similar charges,” he said.
The 10 suspects are expected to join the two soldiers who were arrested on Sunday at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
All the suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping.
Mathipa was fatally shot while driving on the N1 near Hammanskraal in August 2023 when the assassins pulled up next to him and opened fire.
The Sunday Times reported he had been investigating the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg and was looking into suspicions that South African military special forces were involved.
TimesLIVE
10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa
Image: Hawks Gauteng
Ten more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the 10 suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit in Johannesburg.
“They are all SANDF members and face similar charges,” he said.
The 10 suspects are expected to join the two soldiers who were arrested on Sunday at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
All the suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping.
Mathipa was fatally shot while driving on the N1 near Hammanskraal in August 2023 when the assassins pulled up next to him and opened fire.
The Sunday Times reported he had been investigating the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg and was looking into suspicions that South African military special forces were involved.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks detective
Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator
WATCH | SANDF denies existence of 'torture squad'
Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of suspected Isis leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos