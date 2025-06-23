South Africa

10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

23 June 2025 - 13:30
A dozen SANDF personnel have been arrested in connection with the 2023 hit on Lt-Col Frans Mathipa. File image
Image: Hawks Gauteng

Ten more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the 10 suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit in Johannesburg.

“They are all SANDF members and face similar charges,” he said.

The 10 suspects are expected to join the two soldiers who were arrested on Sunday at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

All the suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping.

Mathipa was fatally shot while driving on the N1 near Hammanskraal in August 2023 when the assassins pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The Sunday Times reported he had been investigating the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg and was looking into suspicions that South African military special forces were involved.

READ MORE:

Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks detective

The assassin who killed Mathipa shot him twice between the eyes from a moving car, police sources say
News
1 year ago

Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator

The suspects are due in court on Monday to face charges of murder and kidnapping.
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | SANDF denies existence of 'torture squad'

The chief of the South African National Defence Force, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, has denied the existence of a “so-called torture squad” in the SANDF.
News
1 year ago

Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of suspected Isis leader

The lead investigator in the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in December — allegedly by South African ...
News
1 year ago
