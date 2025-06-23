South Africa

Bodies of two pupils retrieved from pond in Duduza

23 June 2025 - 17:11 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

The bodies of two grade 5 pupils from Dan Radebe Primary School in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, were discovered in a water pond on Friday.

The two boys, who were close friends and in the same class, are suspected to have drowned, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

They were reported missing on Thursday.

“Subsequently, their bodies were found during a search mission by emergency services in a water pond that was reportedly formed by excavations at a nearby construction site in Duduza.

“According to the community; this large, rain-filled pit, unsecured and unmarked, has become a hazardous attraction for informal swimming to children in the area,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The department's psychosocial support unit has been dispatched to the school to provide trauma counselling and support to the affected pupils, teachers and families.

“This is a heartbreaking incident. Losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole. Our sincerest condolences go out to the parents, teachers, classmates, and friends of these learners,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'We are forgotten': Taps run dry and litter piles up in Thembisa settlement

Frustrated residents of Tswelopele Extension 8 say their pleas to the City of Ekurhuleni for sewerage, electricity and paved roads have fallen on ...
News
6 days ago

Cold, wet weather alert for the Cape: safety checklist in case of floods

Authorities have shared a winter safety checklist on how to respond to flooding as the Western and Northern Cape brace for several days of cold and ...
News
5 days ago

Gas time bomb still ticking in Joburg suburb

A potential hazard at Homestead Park where squatters are living and making fires on top of a gas pipeline has not been resolved despite a promise by ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes World
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  5. Engineers unlawfully detained in Equatorial Guinea released South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025