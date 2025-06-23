From darkness to dentistry: UP graduate overcomes blindness to see dream come true

Tsepo Dladla arrived at the University of Pretoria (UP) in 2017 to pursue a bachelor of dental surgery degree, determined to follow in the footsteps of his grandmother and mother who both worked in the public health sector.
But months into his studies, his vision began to blur. “During my first year, my vision deteriorated rapidly until I was eventually declared legally blind,” said Dladla. “Every day I would wake up and it would be worse than the day before.”
Dladla's eyesight continued to worsen. Within months, his condition progressed beyond the help of prescription lenses — he had been wearing glasses since matric. After several referrals, he was diagnosed with corneal scarring at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, but by then it was too late for non-invasive treatment.
“The condition had worsened and the only option was to get a cornea transplant.”
As a faculty of health sciences student at risk of academic exclusion, Dladla was placed on a priority transplant list. He received his first cornea transplant the same year but recovery was long and difficult.
“I remember the first year that I got the surgery. I didn’t go to school for months,” he said.
In 2020, Dladla was excluded from the programme and deemed medically unfit to continue. He returned to his home in Mpumalanga where he focused on his recovery and slowly regained his sight.
Refusing to give up, he submitted proof of medical progress and reapplied for readmission in 2021 and was accepted. That marked the beginning of a second and more determined chapter.
“The most important thing was the time — the degree is very time-sensitive,” he said.
“Everything from classes to clinical work moves quickly, so ADIS [UP's access, disability and inclusion services] gave me the proper documentation to say that as long as I was able to bring the necessary medical documents, I shouldn’t be punished or penalised for missing classes. I was given extra time to cover my work.”
Through the support of ADIS, Dladla received extended time for assessments, assistive equipment and a high-spec laptop to help him manage his studies.
“That changed everything for me. I don’t think I would have made it without that type of service and support.”
From darkness to dentistry: UP graduate overcomes blindness to see dream come true
Image: Supplied
Tsepo Dladla arrived at the University of Pretoria (UP) in 2017 to pursue a bachelor of dental surgery degree, determined to follow in the footsteps of his grandmother and mother who both worked in the public health sector.
But months into his studies, his vision began to blur. “During my first year, my vision deteriorated rapidly until I was eventually declared legally blind,” said Dladla. “Every day I would wake up and it would be worse than the day before.”
Dladla's eyesight continued to worsen. Within months, his condition progressed beyond the help of prescription lenses — he had been wearing glasses since matric. After several referrals, he was diagnosed with corneal scarring at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, but by then it was too late for non-invasive treatment.
“The condition had worsened and the only option was to get a cornea transplant.”
As a faculty of health sciences student at risk of academic exclusion, Dladla was placed on a priority transplant list. He received his first cornea transplant the same year but recovery was long and difficult.
“I remember the first year that I got the surgery. I didn’t go to school for months,” he said.
In 2020, Dladla was excluded from the programme and deemed medically unfit to continue. He returned to his home in Mpumalanga where he focused on his recovery and slowly regained his sight.
Refusing to give up, he submitted proof of medical progress and reapplied for readmission in 2021 and was accepted. That marked the beginning of a second and more determined chapter.
“The most important thing was the time — the degree is very time-sensitive,” he said.
“Everything from classes to clinical work moves quickly, so ADIS [UP's access, disability and inclusion services] gave me the proper documentation to say that as long as I was able to bring the necessary medical documents, I shouldn’t be punished or penalised for missing classes. I was given extra time to cover my work.”
Through the support of ADIS, Dladla received extended time for assessments, assistive equipment and a high-spec laptop to help him manage his studies.
“That changed everything for me. I don’t think I would have made it without that type of service and support.”
He also credited his peers and lecturers for helping him navigate one of the most challenging periods of his life.
Dladla is now completing his community service year in the Eastern Cape.
“Working here has been a different experience to what I’m used to. It’s quite a rural area and comes with its own challenges, including in the hospital itself, and of course the community and the socioeconomic conditions. But overall, I’m finding it to be quite a rewarding experience.”
Having once been a public health patient himself, he sees his role now as a meaningful return to the system that helped him.
“If it wasn’t for the medical care I received in the public sector, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Dladla. “Being a patient at Steve Biko helped me so much. I know and understand the importance of quality public health care.”
Looking ahead, Dladla hopes to slowly work towards owning a private practice.
“Within a decade I hope to have my own practice, but I will continue working in the public sector.”
Reflecting on his eight-year journey, he said: “Things not happening now doesn’t mean they’re not going to happen. It’s just a matter of you working through it and continuing working on your craft — eventually you will get to where you need to.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | UP lecturer runs Comrades to support ‘missing-middle’ students
Blitzbok star Zander Reynders scores big in rugby and engineering
Powerhouse PhD graduate shines through personal setbacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos