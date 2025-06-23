A security guard was shot and wounded in an attempt to disarm a patron at a popular Durban pub on Friday night.
Pinto's Hillcrest said the shooting occurred at 10.30pm after an argument broke out among customers.
“A middle-aged patron was asked to leave by security after an argument broke out between customers. He left the property as instructed by security. Security assumed he had left, [but] he went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm.
“Security noticed the man returning and intercepted the patron, at which time they attempted to grab the firearm in defence. A single shot was discharged, hitting and wounding one security officer. The patron immediately exited the building and left the premises, and all necessary personnel were contacted.”
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene.
“Just before 11pm ALS Paramedics responded to multiple calls for assistance. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple security personnel as well as the police in attendance and were shown to the wounded patient.
“The male, believed to be in his 30s, had allegedly been shot in the abdomen after an altercation with a patron. The man was in a critical condition and he was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before he was taken to hospital for urgent care.”
TimesLIVE
Security guard shot in patron fight at Durban pub
Image: ALS
A security guard was shot and wounded in an attempt to disarm a patron at a popular Durban pub on Friday night.
Pinto's Hillcrest said the shooting occurred at 10.30pm after an argument broke out among customers.
“A middle-aged patron was asked to leave by security after an argument broke out between customers. He left the property as instructed by security. Security assumed he had left, [but] he went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm.
“Security noticed the man returning and intercepted the patron, at which time they attempted to grab the firearm in defence. A single shot was discharged, hitting and wounding one security officer. The patron immediately exited the building and left the premises, and all necessary personnel were contacted.”
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene.
“Just before 11pm ALS Paramedics responded to multiple calls for assistance. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple security personnel as well as the police in attendance and were shown to the wounded patient.
“The male, believed to be in his 30s, had allegedly been shot in the abdomen after an altercation with a patron. The man was in a critical condition and he was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before he was taken to hospital for urgent care.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Five suspects killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in KZN
Life terms for Glebelands Hostel killers who murdered 8
Mariannhill family baffled by shooting of taxi owner, son and grandson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos