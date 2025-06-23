South Africa

Security guard shot in patron fight at Durban pub

23 June 2025 - 10:34
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A security guard was shot and wounded in an attempt to disarm a patron at a popular Durban pub on Friday night.
A security guard was shot and wounded in an attempt to disarm a patron at a popular Durban pub on Friday night.
Image: ALS

A security guard was shot and wounded in an attempt to disarm a patron at a popular Durban pub on Friday night.

Pinto's Hillcrest said the shooting occurred at 10.30pm after an argument broke out among customers.

“A middle-aged patron was asked to leave by security after an argument broke out between customers. He left the property as instructed by security. Security assumed he had left, [but] he went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm.

“Security noticed the man returning and intercepted the patron, at which time they attempted to grab the firearm in defence. A single shot was discharged, hitting and wounding one security officer. The patron immediately exited the building and left the premises, and all necessary personnel were contacted.”

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene.

“Just before 11pm ALS Paramedics responded to multiple calls for assistance. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple security personnel as well as the police in attendance and were shown to the wounded patient.

“The male, believed to be in his 30s, had allegedly been shot in the abdomen after an altercation with a patron. The man was in a critical condition and he was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before he was taken to hospital for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five suspects killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in KZN

Five suspects were killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Life terms for Glebelands Hostel killers who murdered 8

Ballistics tests on a gun used during the fatal shooting of eight people have helped the state secure lengthy prison terms for five killers.
News
3 days ago

Mariannhill family baffled by shooting of taxi owner, son and grandson

The family of a taxi owner in Mariannhill, west of Durban, who was gunned down on Tuesday evening together with her son and grandson wants answers ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes World
  2. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  3. Engineers unlawfully detained in Equatorial Guinea released South Africa
  4. Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences news
  5. US forces strike Iran's main nuclear sites: here's what you need to know World

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025
Vhavenda Royal Court Case