Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police stopped a vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation at about 5.30pm.
“The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects,” Gantana said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.
TimesLIVE
Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said police stopped a vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation at about 5.30pm.
“The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police members. Officers returned fire in self-defence, resulting in the fatal shooting of all six suspects,” Gantana said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.
TimesLIVE
Opportunists try to ‘get their cut’ of humanitarian relief in Eastern Cape
Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders
EDITORIAL | Amid desperation and disaster, opportunistic thugs cash in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos