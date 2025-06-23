South Africa

Special Tribunal interdicts payment of pension fund to former NLC manager

23 June 2025 - 18:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former National Lotteries Commission manager Sanele Dlamini.
Image: X/SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an interim interdict preventing a former senior manager at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) from withdrawing his pension benefits pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

The interdict, granted by the Special Tribunal on June 10, bars Sanele Dlamini from accessing his pension benefits until the SIU’s main case, a civil recovery action tied to the misallocation of R6m in NLC grant funds, is concluded.

The tribunal directed Liberty’s Corporate Selection Umbrella Retirement Fund to assess and disclose the value of Dlamini’s pension within 60 days.

“This preservation is intended to ensure that funds remain available for potential recovery should the SIU succeed in its claim”, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

Dlamini, who held several senior positions at the NLC, including provincial manager for KwaZulu-Natal, senior manager: grant operations and acting COO, was found guilty on four of six disciplinary charges related to misconduct during his tenure.

“The charges included approving falsified progress reports, as well as gross negligence and dereliction of duty. His dismissal was finalised on October 4 2024 after the disciplinary process.”

Kganyago said the SIU’s investigation revealed that the NLC-funded project — a sports complex — was never initiated, and supporting documents, including progress reports and financial statements, were falsified.

Dlamini, who facilitated the irregular disbursement of R3m to the Motheo Sports and Entertainment Foundation, cosigned the fraudulent progress report without verifying the site or documentation, enabling the unlawful payout.

Kganyago said the SIU pursued a preservation order to limit the risk of a “hollow judgment” if funds were released, noting concerns that Dlamini might lack sufficient assets to satisfy future claims.

TimesLIVE

