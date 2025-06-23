South Africa

Two accused of killing taxi boss denied bail

23 June 2025 - 14:25 By Herald Reporter
Two men accused of shooting a taxi operator in Walmer township while he was hugging a schoolgirl in the street have been denied bail.
Two men accused of shooting a taxi operator in Walmer township while he was hugging a schoolgirl in the street have been denied bail.
Two men who allegedly shot dead an Eastern Cape taxi operator while he was hugging a school pupil in the street have been denied bail.

Zanoxolo Disemba, 23, and Sinethemba Nanana, 35, face charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The incident occurred on November 13 2024 at about 1pm in Walmer township in Gqeberha.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said it was alleged the men had shot Dumisani Yona, 43, in broad daylight while he was hugging a school pupil in the middle of the street.

Yona was a taxi operator who was also allegedly collecting protection fees.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby safe haven equipped with CCTV cameras.

Yona and the schoolgirl fell to the ground after he was shot.

The suspects then allegedly searched Yona, took his cellphone and fled.

The girl was unharmed.

Disemba was arrested on April 8 in Walmer and Nanana on May 16 in Kenton-on-Sea.

Disemba has a pending rape case for which a warrant of arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court for trial.

Nanana has a pending matter of illegal possession of a firearm.

During the bail hearing, prosecutor Asavela Vika argued that bail should be denied due to the serious nature of the offence, that the murder occurred in a public space and involved a minor, and the concern that the two accused did not have fixed addresses, making them difficult to trace.

They also posed a flight risk, might commit further crimes and were a danger to the public and themselves, given their alleged involvement with a rival group also collecting protection fees.

The court agreed and denied bail.

The case was postponed to August 28 for further investigation and the submission of the ballistic reports and enhanced video footage.

