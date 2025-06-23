South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 June 2025 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

READ MORE:

R6.5m spent over three years on Senzo Meyiwa trial, says Legal Aid SA

Murder trial continues in Pretoria high court and state has yet to conclude case
News
3 days ago

Ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has cost taxpayers millions: experts

More than three years after the trial of five men accused of the soccer star's 2014 murder kicked off, the legal bills keep mounting — with no end in ...
News
5 days ago

No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure

There’s a growing tendency among certain lawyers to disrespect judges. It’s a disturbing development that should be nipped in the bud, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Experts weigh in on whether judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should recuse himself from Meyiwa murder trial

Recusal would mean the trial would have to start afresh for the third time
News
5 days ago
