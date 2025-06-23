South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle

23 June 2025 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify on Monday in a court challenge brought by his niece, Princess Masindi Ramabulana. 

Prince Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

