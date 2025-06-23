Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify on Monday in a court challenge brought by his niece, Princess Masindi Ramabulana.
Prince Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle
