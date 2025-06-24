Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday said Johannesburg's City Power will pay R3.2bn over four years to Eskom.
This after a court-ordered mediation process that led to a report by the South African National Energy Development Institute.
An agreement has also been reached for Eskom to write off R830m in penalties and related costs.
LISTEN | City Power agrees to payment plan with Eskom
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
