South Africa

LISTEN | City Power agrees to payment plan with Eskom

24 June 2025 - 13:30 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and City Power chair Makhosini Kharodi during a press briefing where they provided updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power, at Joburg Theatre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday said Johannesburg's City Power will pay R3.2bn over four years to Eskom.

This after a court-ordered mediation process that led to a report by the South African National Energy Development Institute.

An agreement has also been reached for Eskom to write off R830m in penalties and related costs‎‎.

TimesLIVE

