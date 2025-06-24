South Africa

Cultural expert dismisses Princess Masindi's bid for Venda throne

Activists say Masindi is being targeted because of her gender

24 June 2025 - 15:18 By Moyahabo Mabeba
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dethroned Vha-Venda king Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana says the appointment of his niece, Masindi Mphephu-Ramabulana, will be in contravention of Venda cultural practices.
Dethroned Vha-Venda king Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana says the appointment of his niece, Masindi Mphephu-Ramabulana, will be in contravention of Venda cultural practices.
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba 

A cultural expert has poured cold water on Princess Masindi Mphephu-Ramabulana's court challenge to ascend to the Venda throne, saying she was not born from the king and a “candle wife” (a wife supposed to produce a male heir).

Zama Mapai from the University of Venda took the stand at the Limpopo High Court on Monday, where Masindi is challenging her uncle and former Venda king Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana in a drawn-out royal legal battle for the throne. 

Mapai argued that Masindi cannot ascend to the throne because when she was born her mother, Fhulufhelo, was not yet married to then king Dimbanyika Mphephu-Ramabulana.

“According to Venda tradition, a king or queen should be the legitimate child of a sitting king and a candle wife. In this case, Masindi was sired out of wedlock and that excludes her from ascending to the throne. Her mother was supposed to have been chosen by the senior aunt, the khadzi, who has the royal powers to choose the candle wife for the king,” Mapai said.

Mapai said a male is preferred in Venda culture.

Masindi is challenging her uncle Toni in the never-ending royal feud.

We should guard against obliterating our history and tradition.
Former Venda king Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana

The Vha-Venda throne became vacant after Masindi successfully challenged her uncle in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in 2017. The court then removed him from the throne after his reign that spanned more than two decades.

Toni was ordered to step down from the throne after Masindi declared herself the heir apparent. The court said as the respondent, he should step aside until the matter is legally resolved and cultural practices were concluded.

When he took the stand, Toni argued that Masindi cannot ascend to the throne as she does not meet cultural requirements in Venda tradition.

“For someone to ascend to the throne to become a king, the candidate must meet certain requirements and be chosen by the senior aunt in collaboration with uncles of the royal house. The chosen king will be introduced to the ancestors and be conferred the royal insignia.

“The practice of male leaders dates back centuries and we cannot just change that now. We should guard against obliterating our history and tradition,” he said.

During cross-examination, Masindi’s legal representative Adv Alan Dodson put it to the former king that some members of the Mphephu-Ramabulana royal family do not agree with Masindi’s ascension to the throne on the basis of her gender.

Dodson also submitted that his client is the rightful heir to the throne as she was the first born child of Dimbanyika, who died in a car crash in 1997 when Masindi was six years old — too young to preside over the kingdom.

Dodson argued that Masindi was sidelined from the throne on the basis of her gender. “Masindi is merely excluded from the throne because she is a woman. This cultural practice denies Masindi her birthright as the firstborn of the late king to succeed her father,” Dodson said.

The Masindi cohort, mainly women, was conspicuous by their embroidered T-shirts advocating for gender equality in Venda cultural practices.

A gender activist from Masindi Mphephu Foundation, Livhuwani Ramese, said some Venda cultural practices are oppressive towards women.

“These cultural prejudices are insane because they are pulling women down. We have a woman here who is oppressed because of her gender. She is the firstborn of a king and we all know that. She is sidelined by chauvinistic practices which do not make sense,” Ramese said.

Meanwhile, former Vha-Venda acting king David “Japan” Mphephu has thrown his weight behind Toni to return to the throne.

The trial is expected to continue until Friday, as more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of Prince Mxolisi Tembe of the Tembe royal family who was killed in a car accident on the N2 on Sunday ...
News
1 month ago

Zulu king brings house in order with two new appointments

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini moved to bring his house in order with the appointment of Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi as his council chairperson and ...
News
2 months ago

King Misuzulu's lobola negotiations begin

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini began preparations to marry Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga by sending a delegation backed by amabutho to her ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Vhavenda kingship court battle South Africa
  2. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle South Africa

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day South Africa
  5. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
Masandawana Come Close In SEVEN-Goal Thriller In Cincinatti! | The Pitchside ...