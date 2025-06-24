More than a dozen Gauteng schools that were damaged by fire have not been repaired, up to five years after the incidents were reported.
Since 2019, 29 schools across the province have been damaged by fire, but only six have been fixed by the Gauteng department of education (GDE), at a total cost of R9,301,040.
Thirteen schools have neither been assessed nor repaired, while 10 schools were fixed using school insurance, the school governing body (SGB), or donations.
The Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, revealed this in response to questions by the DA in the provincial legislature.
The DA slammed the government's response, saying the situation reflected a wider problem of poor fire safety protocols in schools.
“Fire safety protocol deficiencies in Gauteng schools have been exposed, with 29 schools burnt down since 2019,” said Sergio Isa Dos Santos, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education.
DA slams poor fire safety as 13 Gauteng schools still to be repaired after blazes
Party blames premier Panyaza Lesufi's government
Image: Thulani Mbele
More than a dozen Gauteng schools that were damaged by fire have not been repaired, up to five years after the incidents were reported.
Since 2019, 29 schools across the province have been damaged by fire, but only six have been fixed by the Gauteng department of education (GDE), at a total cost of R9,301,040.
Thirteen schools have neither been assessed nor repaired, while 10 schools were fixed using school insurance, the school governing body (SGB), or donations.
The Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, revealed this in response to questions by the DA in the provincial legislature.
The DA slammed the government's response, saying the situation reflected a wider problem of poor fire safety protocols in schools.
“Fire safety protocol deficiencies in Gauteng schools have been exposed, with 29 schools burnt down since 2019,” said Sergio Isa Dos Santos, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education.
The party said it was unacceptable that schools lacked functional fire alarms, emergency signage and firefighting equipment. It also criticised inconsistent training on fire responses.
“The intentional sabotage of our schools by setting fires is unacceptable and must be condemned, said Dos Santos.
The party has demanded an urgent review of safety measures and called on the provincial government to take immediate responsibility for repairing the remaining schools.
“We also urge the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID) to take responsibility and urgently repair the 13 remaining schools.”
The party said a DA-led provincial government would conduct regular audits, prioritise urgent infrastructure needs and ensure schools had working alarms, extinguishers and emergency signage.
“We will continue to advocate for safe and dignified learning environments, holding premier Panyaza Lesufi's government accountable for its slow response in protecting our learners from fire hazards.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Fire destroys three classrooms in Eldorado Park school
28 murders within basic education institutions in one year: Government to act
Lesufi set to axe several department heads after lifestyle audit findings
Bodies of two pupils retrieved from pond in Duduza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos