DA slams poor fire safety as 13 Gauteng schools still to be repaired after blazes

Party blames premier Panyaza Lesufi's government

24 June 2025 - 16:23 By Gugulethu Mashinini
The DA says it's unacceptable that 13 Gauteng schools are yet to be repaired after fires damaged them.
Image: Thulani Mbele

More than a dozen Gauteng schools that were damaged by fire have not been repaired, up to five years after the incidents were reported.

Since 2019, 29 schools across the province have been damaged by fire, but only six have been fixed by the Gauteng department of education (GDE), at a total cost of R9,301,040.

Thirteen schools have neither been assessed nor repaired, while 10 schools were fixed using school insurance, the school governing body (SGB), or donations.

The Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, revealed this in response to questions by the DA in the provincial legislature.

The DA slammed the government's response, saying the situation reflected a wider problem of poor fire safety protocols in schools.

Fire safety protocol deficiencies in Gauteng schools have been exposed, with 29 schools burnt down since 2019,” said Sergio Isa Dos Santos, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education.

We will continue to advocate for safe and dignified learning environments, holding premier Panyaza Lesufi's government accountable for its slow response
Sergio Isa Dos Santos, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education.

The party said it was unacceptable that schools lacked functional fire alarms, emergency signage and firefighting equipment. It also criticised inconsistent training on fire responses.

“The intentional sabotage of our schools by setting fires is unacceptable and must be condemned, said Dos Santos.

The party has demanded an urgent review of safety measures and called on the provincial government to take immediate responsibility for repairing the remaining schools.

“We also urge the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID) to take responsibility and urgently repair the 13 remaining schools.”

The party said a DA-led provincial government would conduct regular audits, prioritise urgent infrastructure needs and ensure schools had working alarms, extinguishers and emergency signage.

“We will continue to advocate for safe and dignified learning environments, holding premier Panyaza Lesufi's government accountable for its slow response in protecting our learners from fire hazards.”

