South Africa

Gunman who opened fire at ActionSA branch launch faces additional intimidation charge

24 June 2025 - 13:27 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xolani Morgan Hadebe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Xolani Morgan Hadebe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The gunman who fired shots at an ActionSA branch launch in ward 25 in eThekwini where party leader Herman Mashaba was expected to meet supporters has been charged with intimidation. 

This emerged in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday when Xolani Morgan Hadebe made his second court appearance for pointing a firearm and discharging a weapon in a built-up area.

Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender said the state was opposed to Hadebe being granted bail due to safety concerns.

Hadebe, who previously said he wanted to represent himself, has now enlisted private legal representative Mafika Dlamini.

Dlamini said they were ready to proceed with the bail application. However, the matter was adjourned to July.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal head Zwakele Mncwango outside the Durban magistrate's court.
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal head Zwakele Mncwango outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango was present in court with party supporters.

He said Hadebe should be sentenced for the offence.

“This will send a message to other individuals. He should be an example.”

The province was a hotbed of political intolerance and violence.

“What Hadebe did was uncalled for and especially as we were expecting our party leader Mashaba. He pointed a gun at one of our councillors,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango has called on other political parties in the province to talk to their members about the importance of political tolerance, especially leading up to  the 2026 local government elections.

“Other leaders should engage their members and educate them about democracy. We need to educate each other because it’s part of democracy to campaign. It can’t be that 31 years into democracy there are still no-go areas, we can’t accept that.”

Last week the court heard Hadebe has previous convictions dating back to 2015.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gunman who disrupted ActionSA branch launch appears in court

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has called on other political parties in the province to talk to their members about the ...
Politics
6 days ago

WATCH | Gauteng ANC leaders call for meaningful youth empowerment

Hundreds of young people gathered at the Hector Pieterson memorial in Orlando West, Soweto, on Monday to honour the youth of 1976 who fought for ...
Politics
1 week ago

ANC in KZN establishes regional task teams as elections take centre stage

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has reconfigured its regional executive committees across the province after their term of office lapsed.
Politics
21 hours ago

Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility

Malema must be rolling on the floor with laughter, watching Shivambu's goose being cooked, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day South Africa
  5. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
Masandawana Come Close In SEVEN-Goal Thriller In Cincinatti! | The Pitchside ...