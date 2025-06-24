South Africa

Ian Cameron 'dumbfounded' by two-month suspension for cop caught with drugs

24 June 2025 - 11:22 By TIMESLIVE
Instead of being dismissed, the constable was suspended from SAPS for two months. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/towfiqu

A decision by police management to overturn a sanction of dismissal against a constable caught transporting drugs in a marked SAPS vehicle confirmed a lack of meaningful consequences against rogue, corrupt and criminal elements in the force. 

Parliament’s police portfolio committee chairperson Ian Cameron said he was dumbfounded by the decision to reduce the sanction of dismissal reached during an internal disciplinary hearing to a two-month suspension. 

“This case demonstrates a lack of meaningful consequences against rogue, corrupt and criminal elements in the SAPS. The question is, how will the SAPS ever overturn the state of trust deficit the police entity is experiencing when such cases are treated with impunity and no due regard from senior management?”

It was unacceptable that the provincial head of police could suggest the employer/employee relationship had not irrevocably broken down when the officer was caught breaking the law.

“The SAPS leadership have on numerous occasions assured the committee they will dismiss errant officers, but their actions are inconsistent with this assurance,” said Cameron. 

The committee plans to invite the police minister, national commissioner and provincial commissioner to explain why the sanction was reversed. 

