Man gets life for raping his girlfriend's niece, 8, for several years

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping an eight year old girl over many years. The girl is a niece of a mentally challenged woman whom the man was dating.
The identity of the man has been withheld to protect the victim.
Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the conviction followed a courageous decision by the victim, who was only eight years old when the abuse began in 2015.
“The accused, who was the boyfriend of the victim's mentally challenged aunt and a provider for the household, repeatedly raped the child over several years in Bloemspruit. He consistently threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.
“The horrific ordeal was reported in October 2023, when the accused, armed with a knife, raped the victim and again threatened her life. This act of violence prompted the victim, now 16 years old, to finally confide in a neighbour, who reported the matter to the police,” Kareli said.
He said a case was reported and investigated by Const Nthabiseng Tsenoli of the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Kareli said upon learning he was wanted by the authorities, the man fled. However, diligent police work led to the 45-year-old's arrest on November 27 2023 after he was found hiding on a plot.
Kareli said working with advocate York from the National Prosecuting Authority, Tsenoli managed to ensure that the rapist would not be allowed back into the community any time soon. The suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.
TimesLIVE
