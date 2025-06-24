South Africa

R100,000 reward for man who killed Catholic priest in Limpopo

24 June 2025 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
The police are asking the public for help to catch the killer of a Catholic priest in Tzaneen.
Image: 123RF

Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of R100,000 to anyone who can help them catch the killer of William Banda, a priest at the Roman Catholic Church in Tzaneen.

The 36-year-old was fatally shot while preparing for a church sermon on March 13 last year.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect arrived at the church pretending to be a congregant. He shot the priest before fleeing in a white vehicle without registration numbers.

Anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the perpetrator should contact the investigating officer W/O Shai on 082 465 2996 or the provincial commander of the murder and robbery unit Col Tinyiko Shilenge, on 071 673 1814. Callers can also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.

