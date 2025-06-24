Courtesy of SABC
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Tuesday briefing the media on a dispute between power utilities City Power and Eskom.
WATCH | Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs on Eskom-City Power dispute
