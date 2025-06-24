South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle

24 June 2025 - 10:12 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The battle for the Vhavenda kingship continues at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Former Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify. Princess Masindi Mphephu is challenging Ramabulana for the throne. Ramabulana, who is Princess Masindi's uncle, had his certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

