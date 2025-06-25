South Africa

Brutal beach robbery in Saldanha puts killer behind bars for 25 years

25 June 2025 - 09:15 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being robbed on the beach. Stock photo.
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being robbed on the beach. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska

A man who confessed to stabbing, bludgeoning and robbing his victim after a sexual encounter at the beach in Saldanha has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment by the Vredenburg regional court. 

Wesley Snyders will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before he can be placed on parole. 

“He confessed he stabbed Erlilo Byl  and robbed him of his cellphone after the two men had sex at the beach in Saldanha,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Wednesday. 

The attack was carried out in January 2024. 

“Byl resisted and did not want to hand over his cellphone. Snyders stabbed him all over his body and Byl fell to the ground. He took a rock and beat him with it. He took his cellphone and ran away,” said Ntabazalila. 

“He admitted that though he was under the influence of drugs, he was able to differentiate between right and wrong. He also admitted he intended to rob and kill Byl.” 

Byl was last seen on January 14 2024 and was reported missing. His body was found on the beach three days later. 

“This had a traumatic effect on his family and friends,” said Ntabazalila. 

The defence argued, in mitigation of sentence, that the accused was 18 at the time and his youthfulness should be considered. He pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. 

The court ordered the deceased’s family be notified of the sentence and Snyders was declared unfit to possess a firearm. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

SAPS and basic education department join hands to fight school crime

Police minister Senzo Mchunu launched a new five-year collaborative implementation protocol between the SAPS and the basic education department on ...
News
18 hours ago

Hitman jailed for brutal attack on elderly couple planned by son-in-law

A man who was paid R1,000 to kill an elderly couple as they prepared for Fajr – a sunrise prayer – has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the ...
News
4 days ago

Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town

Six women have been commended for their bravery testifying against a serial rapist who subjected them to harrowing ordeals at gunpoint, sometimes in ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Israel says Iran violated ceasefire announced by Trump, orders new strikes World
  3. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  4. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day South Africa

Latest Videos

Tools Made From Kelp Help Killer Whales Groom Each Other
Former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu burial