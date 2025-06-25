A 48-year-old foreign national has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was allegedly found in possession of 2kg of suspected heroin hidden in his luggage.
The arrest took place on Tuesday, during a multidisciplinary operation conducted by Pretoria-based Serious Organised Crime, SAPS Flying Squad, K9 Dog unit, Transnational Organised Crime and the airport's crime prevention officers.
In a statement, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation) said officers followed up on information about a suspect who would be transporting drugs to Ghana.
“Officers identified the suspect at the airport. Permission to search the luggage was granted. Upon searching, about 2kg of suspected heroin was discovered hidden in the suspects luggage,” reads the statement.
The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges for contravening the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act.
The provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the multidisciplinary team in apprehending the suspect and appealed to the public to report drug dealing and trafficking to authorities.
Hawks bust man allegedly smuggling heroin to Ghana at OR Tambo
