South Africa

Hawks bust man allegedly smuggling heroin to Ghana at OR Tambo

25 June 2025 - 20:44 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Foreign national arrested at OR Tambo with 2kg of suspected heroin
Foreign national arrested at OR Tambo with 2kg of suspected heroin
Image: Supplied by Hawks

A 48-year-old foreign national has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was allegedly found in possession of 2kg of suspected heroin hidden in his luggage.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, during a multidisciplinary operation conducted by Pretoria-based Serious Organised Crime, SAPS Flying Squad, K9 Dog unit, Transnational Organised Crime and the airport's crime prevention officers.

In a statement, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation) said officers followed up on information about a suspect who would be transporting drugs to Ghana.

“Officers identified the suspect at the airport. Permission to search the luggage was granted. Upon searching, about 2kg of suspected heroin was discovered hidden in the suspects luggage,” reads the statement.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges for contravening the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act.

The provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the multidisciplinary team in apprehending the suspect and appealed to the public to report drug dealing and trafficking to authorities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Drug trafficker’ from Brazil nabbed at OR Tambo

Man had parcels of cocaine were wrapped around his legs
News
1 month ago

Two suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo, drugs worth R1.2m seized

Two suspected drug mules who had travelled on the same flight from São Paulo, Brazil, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport

A woman who swallowed cocaine pellets was taken to hospital in Cape Town after her arrest at the city's airport on Sunday, the Hawks say.
News
3 months ago

Another Brazilian drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Another Brazilian drug mule was caught at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and is in hospital to release the cocaine bullets he ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. Israel says Iran violated ceasefire announced by Trump, orders new strikes World
  4. IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day South Africa
  5. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT
US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS