Joburg asked to pause for a day and reflect on the city's air quality

New data from Breathe Cities reveals that 92% of surveyed Johannesburg residents expressed concern about air pollution, and 78% believe it negatively affects their health.

However, despite these concerns, only 5% of the 3,000 respondents polled are aware of the existing local air quality policies and solutions.

The polling report, “Residents' thoughts on perceptions on air quality”, was delivered by the Seriti Institute on behalf of Breathe Cities and the City of Johannesburg. It found that the group aged 30-35 displayed the highest level of concern for air quality issues. The report said southern suburb residents reported greater exposure to waste burning and its associated pollution, while residents in the northern regions identified vehicle emissions and industrial activities as their primary concerns.

Pollution was perceived to peak during winter, due to the increased use of heating, and in the evenings, when traffic congestion was at its highest. Industrial emissions during midday were also noted as a significant concern.

The survey confirmed fossil fuel combustion, vehicle emissions and waste burning as the primary contributors to poor air quality across all demographic groups.

The report said participants consistently associated air pollution with respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases and other health issues, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Respondents also voiced alarm over the long-term ecological damage caused by pollution, including biodiversity loss and water resource degradation.

Vulnerable communities, especially those in low-income areas, were identified as disproportionately affected by pollution, highlighting the intersection of environmental and social justice.

In addition to the polling survey, focus group discussions and stakeholder workshops were conducted to enrich the findings with qualitative insights and multisectoral perspectives. These engagements provided a platform for city officials, community members and other stakeholders to explore air quality solutions and identify the key priorities.

Stakeholders emphasised the importance of creating and expanding green spaces to improve air quality while advancing urban liveability. Focus groups discussions highlighted the need for co-ordinated efforts across transport, waste management, and the energy and health sectors to achieve meaningful change in air quality.

They also identified the potential for clean air zones (CAZ) initiatives to drive green economic growth, create jobs and attract investment in clean energy and sustainable transport. A critical need was identified to educate the public about the health affects of air pollution and build awareness of CAZ benefits.

“Residents also stressed the importance of involving vulnerable communities in policy development to ensure inclusivity and equity,” the report said.

The report said data and evidence gathered will underpin the development of a clean air zone policy that reflects Johannesburg's diverse needs and realities.