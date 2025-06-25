Joburg asked to pause for a day and reflect on the city's air quality
78% of surveyed Johannesburg residents believe the poor air harms them
New data from Breathe Cities reveals that 92% of surveyed Johannesburg residents expressed concern about air pollution, and 78% believe it negatively affects their health.
However, despite these concerns, only 5% of the 3,000 respondents polled are aware of the existing local air quality policies and solutions.
The polling report, “Residents' thoughts on perceptions on air quality”, was delivered by the Seriti Institute on behalf of Breathe Cities and the City of Johannesburg. It found that the group aged 30-35 displayed the highest level of concern for air quality issues. The report said southern suburb residents reported greater exposure to waste burning and its associated pollution, while residents in the northern regions identified vehicle emissions and industrial activities as their primary concerns.
Pollution was perceived to peak during winter, due to the increased use of heating, and in the evenings, when traffic congestion was at its highest. Industrial emissions during midday were also noted as a significant concern.
The survey confirmed fossil fuel combustion, vehicle emissions and waste burning as the primary contributors to poor air quality across all demographic groups.
The report said participants consistently associated air pollution with respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases and other health issues, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Respondents also voiced alarm over the long-term ecological damage caused by pollution, including biodiversity loss and water resource degradation.
Vulnerable communities, especially those in low-income areas, were identified as disproportionately affected by pollution, highlighting the intersection of environmental and social justice.
In addition to the polling survey, focus group discussions and stakeholder workshops were conducted to enrich the findings with qualitative insights and multisectoral perspectives. These engagements provided a platform for city officials, community members and other stakeholders to explore air quality solutions and identify the key priorities.
Stakeholders emphasised the importance of creating and expanding green spaces to improve air quality while advancing urban liveability. Focus groups discussions highlighted the need for co-ordinated efforts across transport, waste management, and the energy and health sectors to achieve meaningful change in air quality.
They also identified the potential for clean air zones (CAZ) initiatives to drive green economic growth, create jobs and attract investment in clean energy and sustainable transport. A critical need was identified to educate the public about the health affects of air pollution and build awareness of CAZ benefits.
“Residents also stressed the importance of involving vulnerable communities in policy development to ensure inclusivity and equity,” the report said.
The report said data and evidence gathered will underpin the development of a clean air zone policy that reflects Johannesburg's diverse needs and realities.
'The findings will serve as a baseline for guiding future interventions. Key recommendations include targeted awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of air quality regulations and investments in sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy and green economic initiatives,” the report said.
In response, the City of Johannesburg, in collaboration with Breathe Cities, an initiative that supports 14 cities to reduce air pollution, is launching #PauseAndBreathe, a series of activities that aims to inspire public support and bridge the gap between concern and awareness.
Breathe Cities was launched in June 2023 by Michael Bloomberg, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, and London mayor and C40 Cities co-chair Sadiq Khan. C40 Cities is a global network of mayors of the world's leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.
Breathe Cities aims to reduce air pollution and planet-warming emissions by 30% across participating cities by 2030 compared with 2019 levels, which would prevent 55,000 premature deaths and around 111,000 new cases of asthma in children, save $147bn in avoided hospitalisations and deaths and avoid up to 394 megatonnes of CO2e emissions.
To increase levels of awareness around air quality solutions, the City of Johannesburg is calling on all residents, wherever they are, to pause and breathe in a moment of unity on Saturday at midday, to show support for action on air pollution.
As part of Youth Month, residents will also be able to #PauseAndBreathe together in-person during the Hike for the Environment event at Kloofendal Nature Reserve in Roodepoort, the city said.
The hike will feature a guided nature walk, youth exhibits and interactive activities for the attendees to show their support for a cleaner, healthier Johannesburg.
The city urged residents to take part in #PauseAndBreathe by taking a personal moment of reflection wherever they are at noon on June 28. If they are joining the movement online, they must take a photo of the sky where they are as an act that symbolises their support for clean air: whether it is cycling, walking in the city’s public parks, planting a tree or simply standing in the sunlight.
They can also join the event against pollution at Kloofendal Nature Reserve where many Joburgers will be gathering for #PauseAndBreathe.
They can also post a message of support and advocacy on social media using the hashtags #CleanAirJozi #PauseAndBreathe.
Lunga Ngcukana, Breathe Cities city adviser for Johannesburg, said air pollution demanded innovative action.
“I urge everyone to join this collective #PauseAndBreathe moment as we each reflect on how we can make a meaningful difference together in our communities,” Ngcukana said.
Catherine Constantinides, environmental activist and human rights defender, said the country's first democratic president Nelson Mandela focused on human rights, but he pushed for environmental justice and sustainable action. She said Mandela understood that the environment had a direct affect on people.
“Our air quality is now 3.8 times more [harmful] than the standard stipulated by WHO. As active citizens we must stand together and campaign for cleaner air,” Constantinides said.
